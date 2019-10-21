Student unions oppose classes, tests on Sunday

Defying holiday orders issued by the authorities, private educational institutions are running classes and conducting tests on Sundays and other holidays as a common practice. Despite several warnings, many schools and colleges in corporate sector have been throwing these norms to the wind.

On Sunday, leaders of various student unions lodged a complaint with the District Education Officer (DEO) Rajyalakshmi against a few private schools conducting talent tests for students.

The Student Federation of India (SFI)’s Krishna district committee secretary M. Someswara Rao said a few institutions were confronted while conducting a talent test on Sunday. They had collected a fee of ₹500 from each student. Representatives of the management had almost attacked the mediapersons who had gone there to report about it, he alleged.

Denied entry

Mr. Rao said activists of the SFI and other student outfits, along with the DEO, went to a college to stop the test but they were not allowed inside as the management locked the main gate to prevent their entry. He said this was in gross violation of the Supreme Court orders. Even in the past, such organisations were served notices, which apparently did not yield any result.

In a representation given to the DEO later, they demanded stringent action against the managements of the schools that had been conducted classes or tests on Sunday and other holidays.

‘Action not taken’

He said after repeated pleas to the authorities concerned against nearly 10 such institutions in the city in the past, the department officials merely ‘inspected’ the premises and served notices but no action had been taken against them.

The federation’s State leader Yesubabu, city secretary of the PDSU Rajesh and district president of the DYFI N. Nageswara Rao were among who led the protest.