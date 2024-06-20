ADVERTISEMENT

Student unions demand Union Minister’s resignation over NEET, NET fiascos

Published - June 20, 2024 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They want universities to conduct their own exams doing away with NET as a criterion to fill PhD posts

The Hindu Bureau

Student unions in Andhra Pradesh have strongly condemned the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG row followed in quick succession by the cancellation of the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), both conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on June 20 (Thursday), Student Federation of India (SFI) State president K. Prasanna Kumar and secretary A. Ashok pointed out that even as the controversy over NEET threatened to reach a boiling point, the Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET exam, just a day after it was held stating that the integrity of the exam was compromised. They said over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which is held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

Accusing the government of “laxity”, they demanded that accountability be fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SFI leaders said cancellation of the NET exam would adversely affect the chances of the candidates in PhD admissions this year. They demanded that the government direct universities to conduct their own independent examinations , without making NET a criterion to fill the PhD posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Progressive Democratic Student Union (PDSU) State president L. Rajasekhar and M. Vinod Kumar demanded a comprehensive probe into the NEET fiasco and said the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should step down.

The PDSU leaders also urged the TDP-led coalition government in the State to “set right all the wrongs committed by the YSR Congress Party government in the education sector in the name of introducing reforms”.

Their demands included free education from KG to PG level, repeal of GO 117 and de-merger of Classes 3 to 5 in primary schools with high schools and effective measures to prevent corporation educational institutions from collecting exorbitant fees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US