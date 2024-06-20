Student unions demand Union Minister’s resignation over NEET, NET fiascos

Student unions in Andhra Pradesh have strongly condemned the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG row followed in quick succession by the cancellation of the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), both conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a statement on June 20 (Thursday), Student Federation of India (SFI) State president K. Prasanna Kumar and secretary A. Ashok pointed out that even as the controversy over NEET threatened to reach a boiling point, the Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET exam, just a day after it was held stating that the integrity of the exam was compromised. They said over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which is held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

Accusing the government of “laxity”, they demanded that accountability be fixed.

The SFI leaders said cancellation of the NET exam would adversely affect the chances of the candidates in PhD admissions this year. They demanded that the government direct universities to conduct their own independent examinations , without making NET a criterion to fill the PhD posts.

Progressive Democratic Student Union (PDSU) State president L. Rajasekhar and M. Vinod Kumar demanded a comprehensive probe into the NEET fiasco and said the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should step down.

The PDSU leaders also urged the TDP-led coalition government in the State to “set right all the wrongs committed by the YSR Congress Party government in the education sector in the name of introducing reforms”.

Their demands included free education from KG to PG level, repeal of GO 117 and de-merger of Classes 3 to 5 in primary schools with high schools and effective measures to prevent corporation educational institutions from collecting exorbitant fees.

