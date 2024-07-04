ADVERTISEMENT

Student unions demand Naidu to take a stand on NEET row

Published - July 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - NANDYAL

Union leaders take out a rally from Padmavati Nagar Circle to Srinivas Centre, where they staged a rasta roko and demanded the authorities come to the rescue of the students who felt let down by the ‘flawed testing policies’

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Police forcibly lifting student leaders who were protesting in Nandyal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U.SUBRAMANYAM

Student unions affiliated with the Left parties have called for a bandh of all educational institutions across the Nandyal district on Thursday, protesting against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 and National Eligibility Test (NET) question papers leakage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Squarely blaming the Union Government for the “goof-up”, the student unions demanded the authorities come to the rescue of the students who had been let down by the “flawed testing policies”. The student leaders also demanded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to spell out his stand on the NEET row.

Members of PDSU, AISF, SFI, AISA and PSF unions took out a rally from Padmavati Nagar Circle to Srinivas Centre, where they staged a ‘rasta roko’, bringing traffic to a standstill.

PDSU state president S. Md. Rafi, AISF Nandyal district secretary K. Dhananjaya, SFI state leader Ramesh Naik and others said the NEET notification was released on June 4, coinciding with the declaration of election results, instead of the scheduled day of June 14, raising suspicion over the conduct of the examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The leaders also objected to the indiscriminate manner in which marks were awarded to the candidates and also condemned how the test was conducted only in English and Hindi languages, meting out a raw deal to the candidates from the southern States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US