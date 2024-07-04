GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student unions demand Naidu to take a stand on NEET row

Union leaders take out a rally from Padmavati Nagar Circle to Srinivas Centre, where they staged a rasta roko and demanded the authorities come to the rescue of the students who felt let down by the ‘flawed testing policies’

Published - July 04, 2024 08:11 pm IST - NANDYAL

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Police forcibly lifting student leaders who were protesting in Nandyal on Wednesday.

Police forcibly lifting student leaders who were protesting in Nandyal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U.SUBRAMANYAM

Student unions affiliated with the Left parties have called for a bandh of all educational institutions across the Nandyal district on Thursday, protesting against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 and National Eligibility Test (NET) question papers leakage.

Squarely blaming the Union Government for the “goof-up”, the student unions demanded the authorities come to the rescue of the students who had been let down by the “flawed testing policies”. The student leaders also demanded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to spell out his stand on the NEET row.

Members of PDSU, AISF, SFI, AISA and PSF unions took out a rally from Padmavati Nagar Circle to Srinivas Centre, where they staged a ‘rasta roko’, bringing traffic to a standstill.

PDSU state president S. Md. Rafi, AISF Nandyal district secretary K. Dhananjaya, SFI state leader Ramesh Naik and others said the NEET notification was released on June 4, coinciding with the declaration of election results, instead of the scheduled day of June 14, raising suspicion over the conduct of the examination.

The leaders also objected to the indiscriminate manner in which marks were awarded to the candidates and also condemned how the test was conducted only in English and Hindi languages, meting out a raw deal to the candidates from the southern States.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / students / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.