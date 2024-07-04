Student unions demand Naidu to take a stand on NEET row

Student unions affiliated with the Left parties have called for a bandh of all educational institutions across the Nandyal district on Thursday, protesting against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 and National Eligibility Test (NET) question papers leakage.

Squarely blaming the Union Government for the “goof-up”, the student unions demanded the authorities come to the rescue of the students who had been let down by the “flawed testing policies”. The student leaders also demanded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to spell out his stand on the NEET row.

Members of PDSU, AISF, SFI, AISA and PSF unions took out a rally from Padmavati Nagar Circle to Srinivas Centre, where they staged a ‘rasta roko’, bringing traffic to a standstill.

PDSU state president S. Md. Rafi, AISF Nandyal district secretary K. Dhananjaya, SFI state leader Ramesh Naik and others said the NEET notification was released on June 4, coinciding with the declaration of election results, instead of the scheduled day of June 14, raising suspicion over the conduct of the examination.

The leaders also objected to the indiscriminate manner in which marks were awarded to the candidates and also condemned how the test was conducted only in English and Hindi languages, meting out a raw deal to the candidates from the southern States.