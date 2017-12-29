Student talent to the fore

As many as 450 students comprising 30 teams actively participated in paper presentation, quiz, C-Codes, web experts and other competitions organised by The Hindu Future India Club in GMRIT-Rajam on Thursday.

The students exhibited their talent and came up with innovative ideas. Festive atmosphere prevailed on the campus of GMRIT which associated with The Hindu in organising the intra-collegiate competition. GIT Solutions Private Limited-Vizag acted as knowledge partner of the event. Director of GIT Solutions G. Rambabu said that proficiency in the English language would enhance confidence of the youngsters and help them face campus interviews confidently.

He suggested that they participate in competitions regularly so that they would have interaction with students of other colleges.

GMRIT Head of the Department (EEE) M. Venkateswara Rao and G. Sasikumar, Head of the Department (Power Engineering) and in-charge of Students’ Affairs expressed happiness for the overwhelming response for the competition from students of various colleges. They said the college management was giving utmost priority for language skills of the students to meet the expectations of the companies.

The Hindu Region- Head of AP Edition SDT.Rao said that the aim of The Hindu-FIC was to entice, engage, entertain and make the student employable in future. He gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions.