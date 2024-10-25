GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student ‘suicide’: police suspect girl could not cope with academic pressure

She was not interested in studies and unable to get good marks, say police officers

Published - October 25, 2024 09:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The 13-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide at Sri Chaitanya school’s hostel at Reddypalem on the Inner Ring Road (IRR) of the Guntur Municipal Corporation three days ago, reportedly took the extreme step unable to cope with the academic pressure.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told The Hindu on Friday (October 25) that as per the preliminary inquiry, the student, who hailed from Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district, was not interested in studies and committed suicide on the hostel premises. Since it was a suicide, the police did not name any accused in the case so far, he added.

The circle inspector of Nallapadu police station, Vamsidhar Kandepu, who is the inquiry officer (IO) of the case, said the girl committed suicide as she could not study well. “The mother of the deceased girl said she was not well during the recent Dasara holidays, when she went home. Her classmates informed that she was not getting good marks and was unable to concentrate on studies,” he said.

The student allegedly committed suicide on October 22 night. The hostel warden and other students found the girl hanging from the ceiling. A case was filed the next day, according to the police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday ordered an inquiry into the death of the girl.

Persons in distress can call ‘100’ for help and counselling.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:17 pm IST

