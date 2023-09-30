Student of Guntur Medical College complains of ragging, anti-ragging committee summons accused, inquires into allegation

September 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Alleging that his seniors ragged him, a junior medical student from Guntur Medical College (GMC) has lodged a complaint with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Medical Commission (NMC), which directed the college management to inquire into the allegation.

The alleged incident occurred at a private hostel in Kannavaari Thota area, where the junior medical student was staying.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, GMC principal Dr. K. Jeevan Pradeep, who is also the chairman of the college’s anti-ragging committee, said the committee, comprising heads of departments (HoDs), professors and associate and assistant professors of various departments, held an inquiry into the allegation on Saturday.

Committee convenor and vice-principal (academics) Dr. Sreedhar said the panel summoned the five senior medical students accused of ragging the junior student. The students said they asked the complainant to call them ‘sir’ but he took it as a case of ragging.

The committee obtained an explanation and a letter of apology from the senior students. The college management has warned the accused students of serious action according to the AP Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, if they resorted to ragging again.

“The senior students did not abuse the junior student physically or mentally. We have closed the case by giving a warning to the senior students, who tendered an apology in writing. A report on the incident, the outcome of the inquiry and the action taken would be sent to the UGC and the NMC,” the committee chairman said.