Student missing in canal

Holi revelry turned tragic in Pentapadu mandal in West Godavari district, when a ninth standard student, S. Akash (14), who went into the canal after playing Holi reportedly went missing in Chinna Kapavaram canal.

Akash, along with his friends went into waters to take bath after celebrating the festival, and drowned on Friday. Villagers and the police are searching for the boy.

The police registered a case.