Student leaders held ahead of CM’s meeting in Anantapur

Police rounding up the SFI and AISF activists when they tried to stop Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy in Rayadurg on Thursday.

ANANTAPUR

09 July 2021 01:07 IST

CPI leader dares Jagan to fill all vacant posts in govt. offices

The student leaders representing DYFI, AIDSO, SFI and AISF were arrested in Rayadurg and its surrounding places and confined to police stations from the Wednesday midnight or the early hours of Thursday in view of the public meeting and other programmes in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated.

The SFI and AISF members, who tried to block the convoy of the Chief Minister as a mark of protest against the job calendar and seeking immediate notification of the 2.5 lakh government jobs, the Rayadurg police shifted them to the town police station and released them after the Chief Minister left the town in the afternoon.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna condemned the police action and described it as ‘illegal arrest’ of students who were protesting against the job calendar ‘which did not have any real job offer, with only 10,143 jobs offered in the entire calendar year’.

Mr. Ramakrishna criticised the government for not responding to the students’ concerns about the job calendar being shown through protests in the past 20 days. He dared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to fill all the vacant posts in the government service.