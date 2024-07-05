GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student leaders arrested in Vijayawada during protest over NEET fiasco

Students’ unions demand comprehensive probe into NEET paper leak and dissolution of National Testing Agency and resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan

Published - July 05, 2024 09:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Leaders of students’ unions being removed by the police during a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Leaders of students’ unions being removed by the police during a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leaders of student unions staged a protest, alleging irregularities in several competitive examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

In response to a bandh call given at the national-level, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh units of All-India Student Federation (AISF), Student Federation of India (SFI), Progressive Democratic Student Union (PDSU), All-India Students Association (AISA) and Congress party’s student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration near P. B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences at Mogulrajpuram on July 4 (Thursday).

They demanded that a comprehensive probe be done into the NEET paper leak and the ‘inefficient’ National Testing Agency (NTA) which had conducted the entrance test be dissolved. They also demanded that Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan step down immediately, owning responsibility for the NEET fiasco.

The police took them into custody and shifted them to Machavaram police station.

Taking strong exception to the arrest of student leaders, AISF State president V. Johnson Babu and SFI State secretary A. Ashok said the future of lakhs of students across the country was at stake, but the government had done nothing to instil confidence in them. They said it was shameful that no action had been initiated against the NTA, despite the country witnessing 65 incidents of paper leaks in the last five years.

They alleged that the Centre was out to ruin the entire examination system in the name of ‘one nation one examination’ policy, which was nothing but a ploy to allow privatisation of the education system. They demanded immediate steps for decentralisation of entrance tests.

After irregularities surfaced in NEET and the PhD entrance NET, NTA Director General Subodh Singh was removed last week and a high-level committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief R. Radhakrishna has been constituted to ensure smooth, transparent and fair conduct of exams through the NTA.

While the NEET came under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the Union Ministry of Education received inputs that the integrity of the examination was compromised. Both issues are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Two other examinations— CSIR-UGC NET and NEET-PG— were cancelled as a pre-emptive step.

PDSU national leader M. Ramakrishna, state secretaries Rajasekhar and Bhaskar, SFI State vice-president Ch. Venkateswara Rao, AISF leader Sai Kumar and others led the protest.

