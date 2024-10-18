ADVERTISEMENT

Student injured in ‘ragging’ incident in Rayalaseema University in Kurnool

Published - October 18, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KURNOOL

Students express concern over the lack of action against incidents such as ragging by hostel management and university authorities

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student, Sunil, was allegedly assaulted by a group of fifteen senior students on Thursday in a reported incident of ragging at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior students were reportedly ragging Sunil under the pretext of an introductory session with juniors, they allegedly attacked him, leading to bleeding injuries. Subsequently, he was taken to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment by fellow students.

Students expressed concern over the lack of action against incidents such as ragging by hostel management and university authorities, despite the proximity of the campus to the local police station.

Speculation suggests that the attack may have arisen from a past conflict, but the true motive remains undisclosed pending the completion of the investigation, according to the police. The University officials have assured implementation of measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, police said. The college management also condemned the conduct of the senior students towards their juniors and assured parents of taking appropriate action against those responsible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Hospital authorities have said that the injured student’s condition is stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US