Student injured in ‘ragging’ incident in Rayalaseema University in Kurnool

Students express concern over the lack of action against incidents such as ragging by hostel management and university authorities

Published - October 18, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student, Sunil, was allegedly assaulted by a group of fifteen senior students on Thursday in a reported incident of ragging at Rayalaseema University in Kurnool.

The senior students were reportedly ragging Sunil under the pretext of an introductory session with juniors, they allegedly attacked him, leading to bleeding injuries. Subsequently, he was taken to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment by fellow students.

Students expressed concern over the lack of action against incidents such as ragging by hostel management and university authorities, despite the proximity of the campus to the local police station.

Speculation suggests that the attack may have arisen from a past conflict, but the true motive remains undisclosed pending the completion of the investigation, according to the police. The University officials have assured implementation of measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, police said. The college management also condemned the conduct of the senior students towards their juniors and assured parents of taking appropriate action against those responsible.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Hospital authorities have said that the injured student’s condition is stable.

