ADVERTISEMENT

Student groups clash in Ongole Government Medical College

November 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension gripped the Government Medical College here on Tuesday after two groups of students of the 2020 batch began clashing with each other. Two students who sustained bleeding injuries were admitted to a private hospital here, College Principal A. Yedukondala Rao said on Tuesday.

Witnessing the clash inside the classroom, the college authorities conducted counselling for the students and restored order. However, the truce among the students was short-lived as they again clashed with stones outside the campus later. Ongole Taluka police began a probe following complaints filed by the two groups against each other.

.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Enforcement Bureau officials also conducted a probe into the alleged rampant narcotic drug abuse in the college campus. Animosities developed after a group of students complained about the drug menace in the college campus; following which, college authorities removed some students from the boys hostel after an inquiry. The punished students held a grudge against the students who had reportedly complained to the hostel warden.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US