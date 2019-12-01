Student found hanging at RGUKT hostel room

A. Manjunath Reddy, a first-year mechanical engineering student at IIIT-RK Valley (Idupulapaya) campus of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), allegedly committed suicide as he was not allowed to write the semester examination.

Hailing from Mydukur in the district, the 19-year-old boy resorted to the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Saturday. His hostel mates broke open the room, as Manjunath did not open the door for a long time. The institute’s Director Sudharshan Rao and Administrative Officer Mohan Krishna alerted the police, who shifted the body to Vempalle government hospital for autopsy.

‘Course difficult’

Though a meritorious student at the Intermediate level, the boy apparently found the course difficult and had, of late, been not performing well, according to faculty members at the institute. As lack of understanding led to disinterest, he started bunking classes that resulted in attendance shortage. The institute authorities had even summoned his parents recently and warned them about their ward’s wayward behaviour, who, in turn, turned their ire on Manjunath. Unable to bear the humiliation of not being allowed to write the exam, coupled with chiding by parents, the student decided to take his life.

‘Farewell party’

He had even thrown a ‘farewell party’ to his close friends a few days back, hinting that he would soon leave this institute to join another college. Even his friends were stunned at the development, as he had not left any feelers on taking his life.

The boy secured just 33% attendance against the 65% required to write the examination. For the detained students narrowly missing the benchmark, the institute conducts the exam again in 15 days. However, Manjunath’s attendance fell much short of the ‘grace’ figure, it is learnt.

