Student found dead in Sri Chaitanya College hostel

An Intermediate first year student, Alamati Bhargava Reddy (16), reportedly committed suicide on Friday. His body was found hanging in the hostel room in Sri Chaitanya College at Nidamanuru.

A native of Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Bhargava Reddy, recently went home and returned to the hostel. He spoke with his family members on Thursday evening. The boy’s father, A. Narayana Reddy, is a realtor, said Patamata in-charge Circle Inspector K. Damodar.

His roommates, who found the student hanging from the ceiling, alerted the college staff. The reason for the extreme step was not known immediately. A case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious Death) was registered, the CI said.

Commission’s visit

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairperson G. Hymavathi, along with members P.V.V. Prasad and V.S.V. Krishna Kumar and Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) staffer Velpula Sarada, inspected the hostel, where the student’s body was found, in Sri Chaitanya College.

“The facilities in the hostel were very poor. Bhargava Reddy was in depression on Thursday, but the college management did not keep a vigil on him, which led to the incident. The conditions in the classrooms, dining halls, kitchen and the toilets were horrible,” Ms. Hymavathi told The Hindu.

The Commission directed the Intermediate Board, Police and the Women Development and Child Welfare officials to submit a report on the student’s death, Mr. Krishna Kumar said.

‘Suicide planned’

“Bhargava Reddy left the hostel room late in the night on Thursday, and searched for a rope on the college campus. Around 5 a.m., he was found hanging to the ceiling fan. The college staff brought the body down,” a first-year student said.

Meanwhile, leaders of SFI, PDSU and YSRC students unions staged a dharna at the college and at the Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary, where the body was preserved. Police took the protesters into custody.