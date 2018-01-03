Student floors CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced a computer tablet and ₹50,000 fixed deposit for higher education to a student floored by his excellent speech.

Soon after the Chief Minister declared open the digital classroom, the fearless eighth class student, Vijaykumar, articulated his ideas on education and other issues. The student, who wanted to become a doctor, impressed the dignitaries on the dais attending the inauguration of the classroom in a government school virtually during the fifth phase of the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme at Darsi in Prakasam district. Noting that his virtual classroom concept to provide best of education to students of State-run schools was paying dividends, the Chief Minister announced the financial support to the student. Mr. Naidu noted with satisfaction that the student, son of a vegetable vendor, studying in the Balayogi Gurukula Patashala had started preparations for the all important NEET exam from now itself.

He said 5,000 State-run schools would be provided digital classroom and students would be taught by the best of teachers.