Student feared drowned at Antarvedi beach

KAKINADA

06 March 2021 19:32 IST

A Class X student, Medidha Sunil (15), feared drowned at Antarvedi beach under Sakhinetipalli Police Station limits in East Godavari district on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred while a group of six students from a school visited the beach. The police with the help of local fisherfolk are searching for the body. Sunil was a native of Mokkathota village in Sakhinetipalli mandal. A case was registered.

