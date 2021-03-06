Andhra Pradesh

Student feared drowned at Antarvedi beach

A Class X student, Medidha Sunil (15), feared drowned at Antarvedi beach under Sakhinetipalli Police Station limits in East Godavari district on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred while a group of six students from a school visited the beach. The police with the help of local fisherfolk are searching for the body. Sunil was a native of Mokkathota village in Sakhinetipalli mandal. A case was registered.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 7:33:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/student-feared-drowned-at-antarvedi-beach/article34006364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY