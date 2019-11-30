Andhra Pradesh

Student falls to death from terrace of college hostel

A first-year student of Intermediate, studying in a private college, fell to death from the terrace of a hostel belonging to a private education institution, under the Bhimili Police Station limits, here on Saturday.

The student is said to be a native of Paralakhemundi of Odisha.

The police have booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances, and investigation is on.

