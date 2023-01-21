ADVERTISEMENT

Student falls sick due to alleged corporal punishment in Kendriya Vidyalaya

January 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Boy being treated in hospital for injuries, say parents; school orders probe

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A seventh class student was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment in Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 (KV-1). Unable to bear the torture, the boy fell sick, the parents alleged.

In a complaint lodged with the school management on Saturday, the boy’s father, A.V. Kiran Kumar, alleged that the career guidance counsellor of KV-1, located at Satyanarayanapuram in the city, made the student to sit on the floor for a few hours as a punishment for speaking to his seniors.

“The teacher (career guidance counsellor) lost her control, attacked my son and beat him up. She pinched him and the scars of her nails were seen on his body,” Mr. Kiran Kumar told The Hindu.

The boy was taking treatment in a hospital for the injuries and his condition is stable, said his mother A. Radha Rani.

When contacted, KV In-charge Principal M.V. Rao said an inquiry had been ordered into the allegations made by the student and his parents.

“We express concern over the alleged behaviour of the teacher. The disciplinary committee has been ordered to conduct an inquiry,” Mr. Rao said.

Action would be taken based on the inquiry report and the recommendations of the Vidyalaya Management Committee, he added.

CONNECT WITH US