Student exchange programme to be rolled out for KGBV, APREIS students in Andhra Pradesh

A student exchange programme between learners at the residential schools of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and the AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) is being introduced for 9th grade students in the new academic year of 2024-25.

The State has 352 KGBVs with 84,459 students studying Classes 6 to 12 and 50 APREIS schools with a total strength of 19,944 students. There are a total of 17,221 Class 9 students in the State from these schools, 13,777 of them from KGBV and 3,444 from APRS.

Principal Secretary of School Education, Praveen Prakash, said the objective was to give the students a platform to exchange ideas and also to foster leadership qualities, resilience and adaptability in the young learners.

He said 10% of the 9th grade students from KGBV and APREIS will be selected for the exchange programme purely based on their willingness. An online platform would be developed for the students to choose their priorities, he added.

The Department of School Education is seeking technical support from the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services (APCFSS) to develop a separate application for capturing students’ options. The online application link for the student exchange programme will be available to students from June 15 to June 22, and the names of the selected students will be announced on June 26, he informed.

Mr. Praveen Kumar added that the selected students will start from their respective schools on June 30 and reach their chosen institutions on July 1. The year-long exchange programme will end on April 24, 2025, the last working day of the academic year.