February 19, 2024 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - TIRUPATI

A seventeen-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide at the Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College (SVAC), here on Sunday. The girl, hailing from Vedurukuppam mandal of Chittoor district, was in her first year of Agricultural Polytechnic course.

Police shifted the body to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for postmortem. According to police, the contributing factor could be due to her failure in all subjects in the recently-held exams.