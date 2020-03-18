Student ‘ends life’ at RSVP in Tirupati

An undergraduate student of Sanskrit committed suicide at his hostel room located on Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) campus here on Tuesday.

The student, Abhilash Tripathy, hailing from Balangir district of Odisha and studying final year B.A. at the university, took the extreme step by hanging himself to the ceiling fan using a dhoti. According to campus sources, he had been suffering from “chronic psychic issues” for quite some time. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem and launched an investigation into the issue.

Anyone battling suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for counselling.