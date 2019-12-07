Andhra Pradesh

Student drowns in Yeleru canal

A Class X student drowned in the Yeluru canal in Anakapalle on Saturday.

As per the police, two students Tarun and Nagesh from Anakapalle had gone to the canal for taking a bath. While Tarun was rescued by the locals, Nagesh drowned. His body was fished out by the locals and police later in the day.

