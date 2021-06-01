Student donates her savings for COVID fight

KAKINADA

01 June 2021 23:41 IST

Adabala Meghana sends a cheque for ₹5,000 to Collector

A 19-year-old student has donated her savings of ₹5,000 to the COVID Relief Fund by sending a cheque for the amount to East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy by post.

Moved by the pandemic and its repercussions, Adabala Meghana decided to donate her saving of ₹5,000. She appealed to the Collector that the money be spent on COVID relief measures for children. Ms. Meghana is a final year degree student from B.Savaram village in Konaseema region of East Godavari district.

Referring to the letter and cheque received from Ms. Meghana, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said that the gesture from the student would give moral support to the frontline workers and the government officials to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.