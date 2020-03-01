Student dies under mysterious conditions

A boy named Yashwant, studying in Class II at a private school at Garladinne near Anantapur, died under mysterious conditions in his classroom on Saturday.
Hailing from Kadiri, Yashwant showed symptoms of breathlessness. His teacher rushed him to the Garladinne Primary Health Centre, from where he was taken to Anantapur Government General Hospital. However, doctors pronounced him brought dead.
Hospital Resident Medical Officer Lalitha said that unless a post-mortem was done, the exact cause of death would not be known. While some students said he had swallowed the cap of a pen, others said the cap of a water bottle was stuck.
The school management did not issue any statement. Police said they would investigate the matter if a complaint was lodged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.