Student dies under mysterious conditions

A boy named Yashwant, studying in Class II at a private school at Garladinne near Anantapur, died under mysterious conditions in his classroom on Saturday.

Hailing from Kadiri, Yashwant showed symptoms of breathlessness. His teacher rushed him to the Garladinne Primary Health Centre, from where he was taken to Anantapur Government General Hospital. However, doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Hospital Resident Medical Officer Lalitha said that unless a post-mortem was done, the exact cause of death would not be known. While some students said he had swallowed the cap of a pen, others said the cap of a water bottle was stuck.

The school management did not issue any statement. Police said they would investigate the matter if a complaint was lodged.