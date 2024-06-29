Student dies in Madrasa: Food samples sent to laboratory

Police probing into the death of Shaik Karishma (17) in a Madrasa at Ajit Singh Nagar, in Vijayawada, have sent the viscera samples to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) on June 29.

Karishma, a native of Angaluru village, near Gudivada in Krishna district, joined in the Madrasa, run by a trust a year ago, to learn Arabic and Urdu languages.

On June 28, the girl fainted and the staff rushed her to the Government General Hospital (GGH), where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Karishma’s parents, Shaik Mastan Bi and Maabu Subhani suspect some foul play over the death of their daughter. They staged protests at the Madrasa and at the GGH mortuary, till late on Friday night.

No permission

Speaking to The Hindu, NTR District Education Officer (DEO) U.V. Subba Rao, said the Madrasa has no permission to run and steps were being taken to hand over the students to their parents.

“About 66 students from Guntur, Khammam, Krishna, Eluru and other districts were studying in the Girls Residential Madrasa,” Mr. Subba Rao said.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. M. Suhasini said the condition of all the students, who left homes with their parents were good. “Only a few students are there in the Madrasa and their health condition is stable,” Dr. Suhasini said.

“My daughter’s health condition was good, and she did not suffer with fever also. Food poisoning was not the cause of death,” said Karishma’s mother, Mastan Bi, and demanded thorough inquiry into the death.

Food samples seized

Ajit Singh Nagar Circle Inspector, Guru Prakash, said that the cause of death was not known immediately. “We are waiting for the RFSL report,” the CI said. “The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem,” Mr. Guru Prakash said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) who visited the Madrasa found huge quantity of stale meat preserved in the freezer. Assistant Food Controller seized the samples of the meat, which was being stored since several days. “The meat samples would be sent to the laboratory for examination,” the FSSAI authorities said.

