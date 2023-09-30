HamberMenu
Student complain of ragging in Guntur Medical College, inquiry ordered

The fresher brought the ragging incident to the notice of the GMC officials and the National Medical Commission

September 30, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Guntur Medical College. File.

The Guntur Medical College. File. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

A junior medico of Guntur Medical College (GMC) has lodged a complaint with the college management accusing her seniors of ragging.

The fresher brought the ragging incident to the notice of the GMC officials and the National Medical Commission.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, GMC Principal, Dr. K. Jeevan Pradeep said that an inquiry has been ordered into the alleged ‘ragging incident’ at the institute.

“A Committee has been constituted to probe into the ragging of a junior. A team of professors of various departments will investigate into the ragging allegations and submit a report,” the Principal said.

Meanwhile, the professors, assistant professors and doctors conducted a inquiry with the faculty and students on Saturday. The Committee will inquire on who resorted to ragging, when and at which place the seniors resorted to ragging and other details.

The Anti Ragging Committee will also hold a meeting with the senior and junior students, Dr. Jeevan Pradeep said.

