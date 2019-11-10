Andhra Pradesh

Student chosen for research programme in Russia

Her project one among the top 50 selected at the Atal Innovation Marathon-2019

K.L.S.P. Harshini, a Class IX student of AP Social Welfare Residential School, Kommadi, has been selected to participate in a 10-day research training programme to be held in Russia from November 25 to December 4.

Her ‘Agritech’ robot under the ‘Kisan bandhu’ project is one among the top 50 projects selected at the Atal Innovation Marathon-2019 organised by the Niti Aayog of the Union government. In all, 2,000 projects were submitted across the country for the marathon, of which 200 were selected. Of these 100 were shortlisted, based on their usefulness to mankind.

School Principal S. Rupavathi congratulated Harshini on her achievement and commended her science teacher and project guide T. Rambabu for bringing out the latent talent in the student.

