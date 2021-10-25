Student chapter of ACCE-I formed at AITS

TIRUPATI

25 October 2021 05:21 IST

With the intention of strengthening design skills in civil engineering students, Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Science (AITS) proposed to form the student chapter of ‘Association of Consulting Civil Engineers India’ (ACCE-I).

Speaking at a meeting organised at the campus here on Sunday, Roman Babu, professor of civil engineering at IIT-Tirupati spoke on ‘Performance-based design’ and explained his research innovations and standard codes evolved to make seismic resistant structures, which he said was essential in earthquake prone countries to minimise damage and to increase the life of structures.

Consultant B. Reddeppa Naidu shared his experience on the latest practices and suggested the creation of a forum of students and faculty ahead of having a student chapter of ACCE-I.

Advertising

Advertising

Group Chairman C. Gangi Reddy, Principal C. Nadhamuni Reddy and head A. Anil congratulated the students on forming the chapter.