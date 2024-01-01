Student beaten in Vijayawada school: police arrest teacher

January 01, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Zone police on Sunday arrested a teacher for allegedly beating a Class 9 student severely for not doing homework.

The accused was identified as Ruben, who worked at Sri Chaitanya School, Currency Nagar branch, in the city. He allegedly beat the boy with a stick and then with his belt at the school on Friday.

The boy’s parents staged a protest in front of the school on Saturday and lodged a complaint with the Patamata police. “We registered a case against the teacher and arrested him on Sunday. He was produced before a court,” Patamata CI D. Kasi Viswanadh said.

The boy was undergoing treatment at a hospital, and a detailed investigation is on, the CI added.