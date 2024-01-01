GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student beaten in Vijayawada school: police arrest teacher

The accused beat the student severely for not doing homework

January 01, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Zone police on Sunday arrested a teacher for allegedly beating a Class 9 student severely for not doing homework.

The accused was identified as Ruben, who worked at Sri Chaitanya School, Currency Nagar branch, in the city. He allegedly beat the boy with a stick and then with his belt at the school on Friday.

The boy’s parents staged a protest in front of the school on Saturday and lodged a complaint with the Patamata police. “We registered a case against the teacher and arrested him on Sunday. He was produced before a court,” Patamata CI D. Kasi Viswanadh said.

The boy was undergoing treatment at a hospital, and a detailed investigation is on, the CI added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.