Student attacked with blades by seniors

An eighth standard student received multiple injuries when he was allegedly attacked with blades by some Intermediate students at Jogimpet social welfare hostel in the early hours of Sunday.
The seniors allegedly attacked the student when he was asleep after reportedly covering his face with a towel.
The student later went to this native village in Sitanagaram mandal. His father and other family members were shocked at the incident and lodged compliant with the police.
‘Boy safe’
The Sithanagaram police booked case and inquired into the incident after interacting with the warden and other children of the hostel. The police said the boy was safe and undergoing treatment in a hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.