Andhra Pradesh

Student attacked with blades by seniors

more-in

An eighth standard student received multiple injuries when he was allegedly attacked with blades by some Intermediate students at Jogimpet social welfare hostel in the early hours of Sunday.

The seniors allegedly attacked the student when he was asleep after reportedly covering his face with a towel.

The student later went to this native village in Sitanagaram mandal. His father and other family members were shocked at the incident and lodged compliant with the police.

‘Boy safe’

The Sithanagaram police booked case and inquired into the incident after interacting with the warden and other children of the hostel. The police said the boy was safe and undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 4:25:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/student-attacked-with-blades-by-seniors/article28664582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY