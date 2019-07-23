Student attacked with blades by seniors

An eighth standard student received multiple injuries when he was allegedly attacked with blades by some Intermediate students at Jogimpet social welfare hostel in the early hours of Sunday.

The seniors allegedly attacked the student when he was asleep after reportedly covering his face with a towel.

The student later went to this native village in Sitanagaram mandal. His father and other family members were shocked at the incident and lodged compliant with the police.

‘Boy safe’

The Sithanagaram police booked case and inquired into the incident after interacting with the warden and other children of the hostel. The police said the boy was safe and undergoing treatment in a hospital.