Student, activists decry govt. decision to ‘sell’ 50% of seats in new medical colleges

August 04, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Representatives of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangham (KVPS) and Praja Arogya Vedika and other civil society organisations decried the State government’s decision to ‘sell’ 50% of the medical seats in the five new medical colleges.

A roundtable meeting with the representatives of SFI, KVPS, Praja Arogya Vedika, Democratic Youth Federation of India, All India Students Federation and NEET students was held in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Praja Arogya Vedika general secretary T. Kameswara Rao said that the State government issued GOs 107 and 108 according to which only half of the medical seats in the State quota in the upcoming five medical colleges will be under the general category while the remaining seats will allocated under various categories for a fee of ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore.

SFI State general secretary A. Ashok said that the decision will deprive students of poor and backward communities of the opportunity to pursue medical education.

KVPS State general secretary Andra Malyadri said that all the civil society organisations are against the GOs and will mount pressure on the government for their withdrawal.