HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student, activists decry govt. decision to ‘sell’ 50% of seats in new medical colleges

August 04, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Social activists taking part in the roundtable held on the new fee structure announced for medical seats, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Social activists taking part in the roundtable held on the new fee structure announced for medical seats, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Representatives of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangham (KVPS) and Praja Arogya Vedika and other civil society organisations decried the State government’s decision to ‘sell’ 50% of the medical seats in the five new medical colleges.

A roundtable meeting with the representatives of SFI, KVPS, Praja Arogya Vedika, Democratic Youth Federation of India, All India Students Federation and NEET students was held in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Praja Arogya Vedika general secretary T. Kameswara Rao said that the State government issued GOs 107 and 108 according to which only half of the medical seats in the State quota in the upcoming five medical colleges will be under the general category while the remaining seats will allocated under various categories for a fee of ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore.

SFI State general secretary A. Ashok said that the decision will deprive students of poor and backward communities of the opportunity to pursue medical education.

KVPS State general secretary Andra Malyadri said that all the civil society organisations are against the GOs and will mount pressure on the government for their withdrawal.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.