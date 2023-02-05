ADVERTISEMENT

STU Kakinada unit resolves to fight for repeal of CPS

February 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

The State Teachers’ Union (STU) Kakinada unit on Sunday resolved to intensify the fight for repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), at its annual conference here. 

The STU general secretary Lankapalli Sai Srinivas on Sunday demanded that the State government repeal the CPS and constitute the 12 th Pay Revision Commission (PRC). 

CPI executive council member Thatipaka Madhu promised his party’s support for the teachers’ fight for their long-pending issues.

STU Kakinada district general secretary M. Srinivas and other members were present.

