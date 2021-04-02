Struggle to save VSP intensifies

Relay hunger strikes launched

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao has said that the Visakhapanam Steel Plant, which was the result of the sacrifices of several people, should be protected at any cost. The privatisation of such a plant should not be allowed.

He was speaking at the launch of a relay hunger strike, under the aegis of various trade unions, against privatisation of the steel plant at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, here on Friday.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power with the false promises of bringing back the black money stashed away in Swiss banks, depositing ₹15 lakh in everyone’s account and creation of two crore jobs every year. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant had achieved a turnover of ₹18,000 crore in this fiscal, without even having its own mines.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said the struggles would not be stopped till the Modi government withdrew its policies of privatisation of VSP and other PSUs. The VSP had achieved a net profit of ₹740 crore in the last three months. The BJP government move to privatise the Visakhapatnam-based Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and the Salem, Bhadravathi and Durgapur Steel Plants were all stopped through united struggles.

He recalled that Visakhapatnam was the place where revolutionary leader Alluri Seetharama Raju had fought valiantly against the British tyranny.

Former MP GV Harsha Kumar demanded withdrawal of the proposal to privatise VSP.

CITU State general secretary V. Umamaheswara Rao, AITUC national vice president D. Adinarayana, YSRTU State general secretary Y. Mastanappa, TNTUC State general secretary Boddu Pydiraju, HMS leaders DK Sarma, CFITU leader Ganesh Panda, IFTU State vice president M. Venkateswarlu, JAC chairman M. Jaggu Naidu, Padala Ramana participated.

About 50 persons participated on the first day of the relay hunger strike.

Earlier, the trade union leaders, garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against privatisation and seeking continuation of VSP in the public sector. They also raised slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku – Andhrula Hakku’.