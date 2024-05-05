ADVERTISEMENT

Strong positive wave for YSRCP across Srikakulam district, says Dharmana Krishnadas

May 05, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Effective implementation of welfare schemes will help the party in the elections’

The Hindu Bureau

Narasannapeta MLA and YSRCP candidate Dharmana Krishnadas.

YSR Congress Party’s Srikakulam district president and Narasannapeta MLA candidate Dharmana Krishnadas on Sunday exuded confidence that YSRCP would sweep the elections as there was strong positive wave for the party in all the Assembly constituencies of the district.

Speaking to the media here, he said that YSRCP would get over 25,000 majority in five seats and comfortable margin was expected in two other seats. He hoped that the party would also win Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat which was won by the TDP in 2019 general elections.

“Effective implementation of welfare schemes, development of Srikakulam district beginning with Mulapeta seaport and other development works will help YSRCP in the general elections. Over 90% local bodies were represented by YSRCP leaders. So, it is going to be an added advantage to the party and give it an upper hand in poll management at the booth level,” Mr. Krishnadas added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US