Strong positive wave for YSRCP across Srikakulam district, says Dharmana Krishnadas

May 05, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

YSR Congress Party’s Srikakulam district president and Narasannapeta MLA candidate Dharmana Krishnadas on Sunday exuded confidence that YSRCP would sweep the elections as there was strong positive wave for the party in all the Assembly constituencies of the district.

Speaking to the media here, he said that YSRCP would get over 25,000 majority in five seats and comfortable margin was expected in two other seats. He hoped that the party would also win Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat which was won by the TDP in 2019 general elections.

“Effective implementation of welfare schemes, development of Srikakulam district beginning with Mulapeta seaport and other development works will help YSRCP in the general elections. Over 90% local bodies were represented by YSRCP leaders. So, it is going to be an added advantage to the party and give it an upper hand in poll management at the booth level,” Mr. Krishnadas added.

