Strong nursing team in making to fight COVID

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) plans to create a 25,000-strong force of nurses to help the government tackle COVID-19 cases effectively.

Corporation Managing Director and CEO Arja Srikanth said the Skill Development Corporation was introducing an online training programme in nursing in partnership with Generation India Foundation (GIF).

Mr. Srikanth, along with the CEO of GIF S. Arunesh, inaugurated the online training programme on Tuesday.

Mr. Srikanth said the training would focus on key aspects like the factors that contribute to the spread of the virus and steps for containing it, use of the Personal Protective Equipment, self-protection while treating a COVID-19 patient and the treatment to be given to a COVID-19 positive patient.

He said the four-hour course would include practical classes. Interested candidates can register their names on the website https://apssdcnurses.mgedinso.com/login free of cost. Certificates would be given by the Trained Nurses Association of India at the end of the training.

Mr. Arunesh said the training would be of immense use in these times of coronavirus to treat the patients.