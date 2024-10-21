Strong international demand for FCV tobacco helps A.P. farmers realise record-high prices

The 2023-24 crop season has turned out to be a remarkable year for Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco farmers and exporters across Andhra Pradesh, as production, sale volume and price witnessed an increase, Tobacco Board officials said on Monday (October 14).

FCV tobacco farmers in the State have produced 215.35 million kilograms (MKG), a good achievement. This year, the farmers have realised a record-high average price of ₹288.65 per kg, taking the total amount to ₹6,313.58 crore, which is higher by ₹62.92 per kg compared to the previous year’s average of ₹225.73 per kg, according to officials.

Addressing a joint press conference at the headquarters of Tobacco Board of India here on Monday, Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu, Chairman, and Dr. A. Sridhar Babu, Executive, said that the surge in international demand for Indian FCV tobacco this year played a pivotal role in achieving these unprecedented figures.

While it benefited the farmers on one hand, the increase in revenue also contributed to the national exchequer by generating foreign exchange through exports on the other, they observed.

Mr. Sridhar said that it took a total of 178 auction days to complete the entire process, at all 16 platforms in the State, where more than 43,000 growers participated. In addition, the Tobacco Board also allowed the farmers to sell the scraps and bits of FCV tobacco to the tune of 9.46 MKGs.

Mr. Sridhar added that the highest price realised this year is ₹411 per kg, as against ₹289 per kg the last year.

He said that a total of 38,751 registered tobacco growers had benefited due to waiver of penalties in sale of excess tobacco of 76.84 MKG. Due to waiver of penalty, farmers have benefited to the tune of ₹184 crore.

Tobacco exports touched a record high of ₹12,005 crore during 2023-24, and it is anticipated that this number will be surpassed in the 2024-25 season. The total exports in the 2024-25 financial year, as of September, stand at ₹8,243.58 crore.

Mr. Yashwanth added that Tobacco Board employees and growers have collected an amount of ₹92.70 lakh to be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as assistance towards relief measures in the wake of the floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Of the collected amount, ₹89 lakh will be given to Andhra Pradesh and the remaining amount will be given to the Telangana government.