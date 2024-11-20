Striving to rebuild State brick by brick, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on November 20 (Wednesday) reiterated his commitment to implementing the Super Six schemes and the election manifesto of the ruling coalition in letter and spirit with “development, welfare and good governance” as the guiding principles.

Vision document

Mr. Naidu said he would table the Vision-2047 document in the current session of the Legislative Assembly to let people know how he planned to go about achieving the goals.

He noted the support extended by the Union government in mobilising ₹15,000 crore for the development of Amaravati capital city and sanction of approximately ₹12,125 crore to the Polavaram irrigation project, which gave a fillip to the State’s efforts to wriggle out of the crisis that was precipitated by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Unenviable task

Participating in a discussion on the ‘Progress made by NDA Government in the last 150 days’ in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Naidu said people gave the TDP and its allies a sensational victory in the general elections.

The coalition government soon realised that it had an unenviable task of putting the State back on track, as the public exchequer was burdened by a huge debt of ₹10 lakh crore, the law and order was on the brink of collapse, and nothing else was going right at that time.

Mr. Naidu observed that he was rebuilding Andhra Pradesh “brick by brick” and the government could not be expected to do wonders overnight due to the problems on hand.

‘Flood of investments’

Also, the Chief Minister asserted that the flood of investments started with the approval of projects with a total investment of ₹85,000 crore by the A.P. State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), and expressed confidence that it would continue, provided the government delivered its promise to create a conducive atmosphere for businesses.

To attract investments, the government gave weightage to employment generation in giving incentives to the prospective entrepreneurs, which no other State had done so far, he said. Orvakal in Kurnool district would be developed as a ‘Drone City’, he added.

Citizen services through WhatsApp

Mr. Naidu went on to say that the government was moving towards rendering a plethora of citizen services through WhatsApp, while solving the problems created by the YSRCP one by one. In addition to issues that the NDA Government “inherited from the YSRCP,” the successor State of A.P. started off with many disadvantages, notably lack of a capital city and a deficit budget that tied its hands.

Due attention was paid to the woes of farmers and bring down the cost of living for the people, mainly by constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities and making necessary market interventions to bring down inflation.

“The State is in need of the visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh has the potential to become a $1 trillion economy, and it is not impossible if the NDA allies make collective efforts.”K. Pawan KalyanDeputy Chief Minister

Further, the Chief Minister said the TDP and its allies (Jana Sena Party and BJP) were in a position to exert influence on the Central government to do what Andhra Pradesh required, by virtue of having 21 MPs, and they were at the same time striving to reach the people’s expectations.

He said the government was firmly committed to curbing the menace of ganja and drugs, and the character assassination of women and girls through the social media platforms, and that the offenders would soon get to see how the government would turn the heat on them.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the State was in need of the visionary leadership of Mr. Naidu, and noted that Andhra Pradesh had the potential to become a $1 trillion economy, and it was not impossible if the NDA allies made collective efforts.