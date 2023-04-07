ADVERTISEMENT

Strive to bring TDP back to power in Andhra Pradesh, Kollu Ravindra urges party BC activists

April 07, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

“Every Backward Class will be given due priority if the TDP is voted to power in 2024”

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Leader Kollu Ravindra speaking at a party meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra on Friday appealed to the party BC activists to intensify field-level campaigns to strengthen the party in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections and prevent atrocities and attacks on the BCs across the State.  

Addressing the State-level meeting on party empowerment committees of Backward Classes here, Mr. Ravindra has asserted that the TDP continues to be the synonym for the welfare of the BCs in the State. 

“Every Backward Class will be given due priority if the TDP is voted to power in 2024. There is a historic need to be united and register success to prevent atrocities on the BCs in the State,” said Mr. Ravindra. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On 56 BC Corporations constituted by the State government, Mr. Ravindra has said that the corporations lack any identity and priority in the State. “The corporations do not have an office,” he said. 

The BC leaders from the Coastal Andhra region in party spoke on how the BCs were encouraged for their political empowerment and given opportunities during the TDP regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US