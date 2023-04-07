HamberMenu
Strive to bring TDP back to power in Andhra Pradesh, Kollu Ravindra urges party BC activists

“Every Backward Class will be given due priority if the TDP is voted to power in 2024”

April 07, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Leader Kollu Ravindra speaking at a party meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

TDP Leader Kollu Ravindra speaking at a party meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra on Friday appealed to the party BC activists to intensify field-level campaigns to strengthen the party in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections and prevent atrocities and attacks on the BCs across the State.  

Addressing the State-level meeting on party empowerment committees of Backward Classes here, Mr. Ravindra has asserted that the TDP continues to be the synonym for the welfare of the BCs in the State. 

“Every Backward Class will be given due priority if the TDP is voted to power in 2024. There is a historic need to be united and register success to prevent atrocities on the BCs in the State,” said Mr. Ravindra. 

On 56 BC Corporations constituted by the State government, Mr. Ravindra has said that the corporations lack any identity and priority in the State. “The corporations do not have an office,” he said. 

The BC leaders from the Coastal Andhra region in party spoke on how the BCs were encouraged for their political empowerment and given opportunities during the TDP regime.

