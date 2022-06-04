Strive to achieve dream of Arogya Andhra Pradesh, says Health Minister

Rajani conducts review of healthcare in Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani has urged healthcare personnel in the public sector to discharge their duties in a responsible manner and achieve the dream of “Arogya Andhra Pradesh”.

The Minister on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review on healthcare facilities, the status of government hospitals in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts. Principal Secretary, M.T. Krishna Babu, National Health Mission Director J Nivas, APVVP Commissioner P. Vinod Kumar, Collectors of Guntur, M. Venugopal Reddy, Siva Sankar Lotheti and Vijaya Krishnan took part.

“Guntur has a special place in the State, and many graduates from Guntur Medical College went on to achieve bigger things in India and in abroad. The students of GMC formed GMCANA and have been extending financial assistance to improving the infrastructure in government general hospital. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is intent on transforming the government hospitals into centres of excellence. We are spending ₹13,000 crore every year on Medical and Health and ₹16,000 crore on improving facilities in hospitals under Nadu-Nedu,” said Ms. Rajani.

Stating that the State government had solved many issues, including pending promotions in the Medical and Health Department, and appointed superintendents of government hospitals and Principals of Government Medical Colleges on full time basis, the Minister asked the department personnel in CHCs, Area Hospitals, district hospitals to work in close coordination to achieve good results.

“In spite of many warnings, we have found that the performance of district hospitals is below par. I will not tolerate any laxity in my next meeting,” said the Minister. She said that she had discussed pending works relating to construction of Mother and Child Hospital and the Chief Minister had agreed to complete the work.

Earlier, Mr. Krishna Babu reviewed maternal health, immunisation, vector control, hygiene , endemic disease surveillance and bio metric attendance. He said that biometric attendance would be made compulsory from July 1 and those who had not placed their finger prints would be penalised.