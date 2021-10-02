Strive for early reimbursement of ₹2,033 cr. spent on Polavaram: CM

Jagan directs officials to speed up works on Veligonda second tunnel project

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to expedite the construction of the Polavaram project and strive for speedy reimbursement of ₹2,033 crore spent by the State government.

He also directed the officials to speed up the works on the Veligonda second tunnel project.

Neradi barrage

He also directed the officials to sort out the issues hampering the construction of the Neradi barrage with Odisha.

In a review meeting on the irrigation projects, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the construction of a regulator for the Godavari and Krishna deltas (at Kolleru) should be executed without inordinate delay. Emphasis should be laid on the expansion of the Tandava project and other barrages on the Krishna, he said.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the work on Gap-3 concrete dam at Polavaram had been completed and it would facilitate drawal of water to the canals by kharif next. They said the lower cofferdam works would be completed by the end of November.

The Phase-2 works of the Vamsadhara project were likely to be completed by May 2022, the said. Steps were taken to supply water from the Thotapalli barrage by the end of the kharif, they added.

Tandava project

The officials further said that tenders had been called for the construction of the Tandava project and the process of reverse tendering was under way. The Nellore barrage works were completed and the project was ready for inauguration in November, they said.

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Secretaries J. Syamala Rao (water resources) and S.S. Rawat (finance), and Engineer-in-Chief Narayana Reddy were present.