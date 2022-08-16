Strive for all-round growth of Krishna district: Minister

Tourism Minister and Krishna district in-charge R.K. Roja felicitating a freedom fighter during the Independence Day celebrations in Machilipatnam on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Services and in-charge Minister for Krishna district R.K. Roja called upon all the government departments to make a coordinated effort to ensure all-around development of the district.

Ms. Roja hoisted the national flag at the 76th Independence Day celebrations conducted by the district administration in Machilipatnam on Monday. Along with Collector P. Ranjit Basha and SP P. Joshua, Ms. Roja inspected the guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Roja listed out the schemes and programmes being implemented in the district for the welfare and development of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the government has disbursed over ₹1,500 crore to 2.25 lakh pensioners during the past three years in the district. The government is setting up a medical college at a cost of ₹550 crore near Machilipatnam, she said.

About the housing scheme, Ms. Roja said over 84,000 houses were sanctioned and 72,000 are under construction, she said. Also, 2.76 lakh beneficiaries were given plots in the district, she added.

She said that 13,712 AP TIDCO houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 21.

Family members of freedom fighters including 111-year-old Pinnamaneni Anasuryavathi (on behalf of her late husband P. Satyanarayana), Thota Vijaya Lakshmi and Bhogaraju Satyanarayana were felicitated by the Minister. Several officials from the district were presented with awards for their service. Government schemes were displayed in the exhibition arranged as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in the city, NTR District Collector, S. Dilli Rao hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held by the district administration at the Police Parade Grounds.

It was the first I-Day in the district after its formation. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao appreciated the district officials for putting all their efforts into ensuring that the district excelled in the implementation of government schemes.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Joint Collector Nupur Ajay took part in the celebrations. Officials who excelled in their respective departments were presented with awards.

At Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi hoisted the national flag. As many as 102 officials from various departments and wings were presented with awards for best performance. Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and others took part in the celebrations.