Stringent measures to conserve red sanders: minister

Energy and Forests Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that the State has 5,376.043 metric tonnes of red sanders that was seized from the illegal transporters. Auction of the same would fetch huge amounts to the State exchequer. Of this, 30% can be spent on conservation of red sanders in the State, he said.

The Minister held a review meeting on the red sanders with the forest department officials on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the red sanders was grown in 5.30 lakh hectares in the State in Kadapa, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam districts. Responsibility lay on us to conserve the same. Effective steps need to be taken to ensure that available red sanders would not go into the hands of the smugglers, he said.

The State government would take stringent steps to control the illegal transportation of red sanders. The check posts in the State borders would be strengthened. Latest technology would be used to keep a check on smuggling of red sanders. The task force would also be strengthened and the issue of shortage of staff would also be addressed, he said.

The Minister said that a meeting with forest officials of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu would be convened for better coordination. If need be, a meeting of neighbouring States’ Ministers would be conducted, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Forests) Neerab Kumar Prasad, PCCF Prateep Kumar and others were present.