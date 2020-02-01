Striking bank employees hold motorcycle rally in Ongole

The employees of public sector banks, whose strike crippled financial services for the second day on Saturday, took out a motorcycle rally here coinciding with the presentation of Budget to press their demands.

The staff led by United Forum of Bank Unions’ leaders V. Srinivasa Rao, R.Sambasiva Rao and CITU city president D. Srinivasulu submitted a memorandum to the Centre through District Revenue Officer(DRO) V.Venkata Subbaiah opposing merger and privatisation of banks.

The Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was disappointing as it failed to address the issues facing the financial sector including recapitalisation of banks, felt Mr. Srinivasulu.

They raised slogans demanding immediate wage settlement, deferred since 2017 on the pretext of loss-making by PSU banks. They warned of intensifying their stir if the Centre and Indian Banks Association did not accede to their demands. including 5-day working week.

People were put to a lot of hardship as the strike came coinciding with crediting of salary to their accounts. Most of the ATMs in the city and other places ran out of cash.