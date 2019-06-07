Strike looks inevitable, say RTC JAC leaders

After yet another inconclusive round of talks with the management on Thursday, the leaders of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Employees Unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) said they were being pushed towards a strike, proposed from June 13. Speaking to reporters after failed talks with the management, the JAC convener P. Damodar Rao and co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and V. Varahala Naidu said a strike looked inevitable going by the adamant stand of the management.

They said the talks were anything but smooth as the JAC insisted that any discussion was possible only after a firm assurance by the management that it would roll back staff layoff plans and reverse the decision to induct more hired buses in the RTC fleet. They also demanded in writing that the management would take the union leaders into confidence before taking any crucial decision and recruitment and promotions.

Merger

The leaders said they would take to the government’s notice the management’s discrimination against workers. While the around 53,000 employees of the corporation wanted merger of the RTC with the government, a few officials were against it, they alleged.

As part of their decision to intensify their agitation, the workers would resort to ‘non-cooperation’ protest and boycott double duties in all 128 depots and workshops across the 13 districts of the State from June 9.