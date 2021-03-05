Strike against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant | Educational institutions closed in Krishna and West Godavari districts

VIJAYAWADA

05 March 2021

Rallies, protests mark bandh

Leaders of various political parties took out rallies and staged protests in Krishna and West Godavari districts demanding that the Centre withdraw its move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Holding party flags and placards, activists of CPI, CPI(M), YSR Congress, Telugu Desam and Congress parties, organised rallies at several places. They raised slogans opposing the Centre’s decision to privatise VSP.

Responding to the State-wide bandh call on Friday, the leaders organised dharnas at several places and enforced bandh. With the APSRTC employees staying away from duties, buses were confined to respective depots. However, auto rickshaws operated as usual and the transport vehicles along the highways.

Schools and colleges declared a holiday in view of the bandh. Managements of the educational institutions have sent messages on declaration of holiday on Friday.

The CPI and CPI(M) activists staged a dharna at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada and the AP NGOs Association organised a protest at Gandhi Nagar. Protests were also conducted at Kaikalur, Mudinepalli, Jaggaiahpeta, Gudivada and other places in Krishna district.

In West Godavari district, leaders of various political parties, including those of YSR Congress and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party, organised dharnas at Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Bhimavaram, Kovvur and other places.

Police arranged tight security at Tanuku, Narsapuram, Polavaram, Buttaigudem, Velerupadu, Chintalapudi, Kalla, Penugonda, Achanta and other places in wake of the bandh. Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik said that forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure.