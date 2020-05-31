Strictly follow COVID-19 protocols, people told

The Srikakulam district officials urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of masks and following social distancing norms, as positive cases have been increasing for the last few days.
The total number of cases reportedly increased to 130 in the district. A majority of them are related to returnees from various States. Only four cases were identified as contact related in the district. Recently, a staff nurse working in RIMS isolation ward was tested positive. The district administration took precautionary measures in Mahalakshmi Nagar where she is residing. It had already declared PN Colony as containment zone. District Collector J. Nivas asked doctors and medical staff working in isolation wards and COVID hospitals to be careful about their health since they are likely to be affected by coronavirus. The situation is expected to become critical with the removal of curbs on inter-State movement from June 8. Thousands of people are expected to return to their native places. Around 5.2 lakh out of 27 lakh population in the district have been migrated to different parts of the country. A majority of them might return to their native places in the absence of livelihood in cities.
