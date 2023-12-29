Strict laws sought to prevent attacks on doctors

December 29, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several doctors’ associations have emphasised the need for strict laws to protect doctors and paramedical staff from attacks from the patients’ families, saying that bridging the gap between a doctor and a patient is important for a healthy society.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on December 28 (Thursday), Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president M Jaya Chandra Naidu said, “Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, being a doctor himself, understood our problems and brought in the Andhra Pradesh Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act in 2008. But it is not effective. Those who attack us go scot-free after getting bail. We want the Act to be implemented properly. We met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and he listened to our concerns.”

The Act should be strengthened so that doctors can work peacefully, he said.

Government Doctors’ Association State president Jayadheer highlighted how there were “abysmal facilities” for government doctors in the State. “A doctor at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) or those working in tribal areas should be given transport facilities. They should be given proper accommodation. Facilities for them should be improved,” he said, adding that they would meet the Chief Minister and Health Minister to apprise them of their problems.